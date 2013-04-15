Coachella's hottest couple? Ireland Baldwin attended this year's Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif. with boyfriend Slater Trout and they appeared to have a very good time together.

The 17-year-old model daughter of Kim Basinger and ex-husband Alec Baldwin was spotted sharing a kiss with her professional paddle boarder beau while sitting in the sun on Friday, April 12. Getting into the Coachella spirit, Baldwin sported an American flag tank top, bandanna and heart-shaped sunglasses.

The couple shared a lot of PDA-packed photos on Instagram from their weekend at the music festival. "Coachella happy with Slater Trout," Baldwin captioned one shot of herself sitting on Trout's lap. In another captioned she wrote, "I love him."

But the busy model, who has officially singed on with IMG Models and Two Management, is ready to buckle down. She tweeted Sunday, "This weekend was incredible, but now it's back to business! Headed to Italy tonight."

The aspiring catwalker is also trying to stick to a new diet. "Gradually making the shift from vegetarian to vegan . . . It's hard," she tweeted Monday. "I love chocolates."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ireland Baldwin Kisses Boyfriend Slater Trout at Coachella: Picture