Aloha, paradise!

Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin, 17, enjoyed some tropical bonding time together in Hawaii earlier this month, when they traveled to Oahu for a little rest and relaxation.

Arriving on the island Dec. 5, the actress and her lookalike offspring (with ex-husband Alec Baldwin) headed to an oceanfront villa on the North Shore, where they spent several days taking in the scenery. A source tells Us Weekly that the brief vacation was relatively low-key, with mom and daughter sharing long walks on the windswept beach, swimming in the lagoon, and snacking on goods they picked up at a local mom-and-pop shop.

On Friday, Dec. 7, the blonde beauties indulged in a little pampering at the resort spa. Afterward, they trekked out to Eukai Beach, more commonly known as the Banzai Pipeline, to watch some of the best surfers on the planet compete in the Pipeline Masters. (Among the athletes in the contest was current world champion Kelly Slater.)

The next morning -- Basinger's 59th birthday -- they were joined by Baldwin's boyfriend, competitive stand-up paddle boarder Slater Trout, who spent a celebratory day on the beach with the super-close mother-daughter duo.

Indeed, Baldwin and Basinger seem tighter than ever. In honor of her mom's big day, the high schooler tweeted a gorgeous vintage photo of the actress, along with this sweet message:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the entire world. You are the most influential and inspirational figure in my life, and I've always looked up to you and no one else," the Oscar winner's daughter wrote on Twitter. "Mom, you still look like you're 17 and it's kind of embarrassing standing next to you. Hopefully someday I will adopt your cheekbones and your overall beauty...Inside and out."

"You mean the world to me, Mom," she continued. "We may argue about everything under the sun...But without you, I would be nothing. I love you."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ireland Baldwin, Mom Kim Basinger's Hawaiian Vacation: All the Details!