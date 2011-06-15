LONDON (AP) -- Irish writer Colum McCann has won a lucrative literary prize for his New York novel "Let the Great World Spin."

McCann was named winner Wednesday of the (EURO)100,000 ($143,000) IMPAC Dublin award.

Set in 1974, the book centers on French daredevil Philippe Petit's tightrope walk between the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

The judges called it "a genuinely 21st-century novel that speaks to its time but is not enslaved by it."

McCann's book was chosen by judges from 162 titles nominated by libraries around the world.

The prize is open to novels published in English, including works in translation.

It is run by Dublin's public library system and financed by management consultancy Improved Management Productivity and Control.

