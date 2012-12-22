SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Coroner's officials say Lee Dorman, bass guitarist for the 1960s psychedelic rock band Iron Butterfly, died of natural causes in Southern California and there won't be an autopsy.

A statement from the Orange County coroner's office says Dorman was under the care of a physician when the 70-year-old was found dead in his car Friday at his home in the coastal town of Laguna Niguel.

Authorities have said Dorman may have been on his way to a doctor's appointment when he died.

No services have been announced.

Iron Butterfly rose to prominence in the late 1960s. According to the band's website, its second album, "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," sold more than 30 million copies. The title track's distinctive notes have been featured in numerous films and TV shows.