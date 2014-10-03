As if her recent behavior hasn't raised enough questions -- and eyebrows -- Amanda Bynes prompted discussion of her relationship status on Friday when she was spotted with a ring on her finger.

The former child star, 28, was snapped with a bandage on her face while walking around New York City, smoking a cigarette, talking on her cellphone, and wearing what appears to be a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

This comes less than a week after her arrest on charges of DUI and just days after her parents told reporters that they were unaware of Bynes' whereabouts.

Being in New York City could be a violation of the three-year probation she is currently serving for a 2012 DUI.

For a while, things were seemingly looking up for Bynes. She was released from a Malibu rehabilitation facility on December 5, 2013, after about five months of treatment. In January, she agreed to see a counselor twice a week for the next six months to get charges of her allegedly throwing a marijuana bong out the window of her apartment in New York City last May dismissed.