Ariana Grande's love life may be pointing her in one direction.

The "Love Me Harder" songstress was spotted dining with One Direction's Niall Horan on June 15 in Spain. The dinner comes as the duo has been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.

At dinner in Barcelona, while celebrating a mutual friend's birthday, they arrived and left separately, according to reports.

RELTED: Ariana messes around on "Scream Queens" set

But is there something brewing? Earlier in June, Ariana was reportedly seen leaving Niall's house, and the two chart-topping singers recently went on a shopping date. Later, he reportedly visited Ariana at her hotel. The meetings all come just a short time after Ariana and former boyfriend Big Sean split.

RELATED: Stars who make fish faces on social media

Ariana is currently in Spain wrapping up the European leg of her tour, but Niall has stoked the dating flames by simply being in Spain. One Direction played in Brussels on June 13 and they play June 16 in Demark. Barcelona isn't exactly on the way.

Ariana, though, recently took exception to the reports that she's dating One Direction singer or anyone else, for that matter, telling The Sun, "I'm tired of needing to be linked to a guy. I'm not Big Sean's ex. I'm not Niall's new possible girl. I'm Ariana Grande." Ariana said she's simply friends with Naill.

RELATED: Stars who stole Britney Spears' iconic looks

Ariana's quotes came the same week she posted a long diatribe on social media about feminism and relationships.

"I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man's past, present or future PROPERTY/POSSESSION. I do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself," she wrote. She later continued, "I'm saying this after literally 8 years of feeling like I constantly had to have a boy by my side. After being on my own now for a few months I'm realizing that that's just not the case….. I have never felt more present, grounded, and satisfied. I have never laughed harder or had more fun or enjoyed myself more."