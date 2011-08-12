Bachelorette Ashley Hebert didn't give Ben Flajnik her final rose, but the hunky Sonoma winemaker might have a second shot at finding love on reality TV!

Show insiders tell the new Us Weekly, out now, that Flajnik, 28, is the front-runner to be ABC's next Bachelor. Also being considered? Hebert's other rejected suitors Ames Brown, a 31-year-old portfolio manager, and Ryan Park, a 31-year-old solar energy executive.

VIDEO: Look back at Ashley and Ben's final Fiji date

"Everyone wants [Ben] to find the woman of his dreams," an insider told Us. Hebert, 27, was the first woman Flajnik really opened up to since the death of his father in 2006. "He loved Ashley," says a source.

Even host Chris Harrison is eager for Flajnik to find Mrs. Right. "Our fans would love to see him as the Bachelor," he said. "He'd be great."

VIDEO: Bless his heart! Watch Ben's failed proposal to Ashley

In a recent Us Poll, 53 percent of voters wanted Flajnik to be the next Bachelor, while 27 percent voted for Brown and 20 percent for Park.

Hebert -- who rejected Flajnik, Brown and Park in favor of J.P. Rosenbaum -- thinks any one of the three guys would make a great Bachelor. "Ben would be really good -- but so would Ryan and Ames," she told Us. Rosenbaum agreed: "We'd watch any of those guys!"

VIDEO: Sorry Ben! Revisit Ashley and J.P.'s cutest moments

One gal who might not want Flajnik to score the reality gig? Jennifer Love Hewitt, who went on a date with the reality star on August 6 in San Francisco. "It seemed like a first date, but he wasn't overly affectionate," an eyewitness told Us, adding that the Can't Hardly Wait actress was "loving the attention."

For more on Ben Flajnik's chances at becoming the next Bachelor, check out the new Us Weekly -- on stands now!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly