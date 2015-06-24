Is there a romance brewing in "Housewives" heaven?

Sonja Morgan, star of "The Real Housewives Of New York City," came (mostly) clean about rumors that she and former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Paul Nassif are hooking up.

"First of all I wanna tell you he is like cat nip," she said of Adrienne Maloof's ex-husband on "Watch What Happens Live." "When you meet this man he's like a Chia Pet, a little tuft of hair, so cute! And very elegant, worldly, has a black card…"

She then spoke of when she met Paul, clearly enjoying the interaction.

"So I was at the NBC upfronts having dinner with all the Bravolebrities afterward, and he walked in," she said. "I said, 'What did you think about my nose?' He said, 'I would never touch that nose. It's perfect, it's aristocratic, it's you! It's not to be touched. Any surgeon that says they would touch your nose is nuts!'

"So then he took out the black card and paid for everyone's dinner and drinks, and he said, 'Sonja, would you like to go out dancing with the rest of us?' I said, 'Sure, I'm the straw that stirs the drink, let's go! I might even kiss you if I have a couple of drinks.'"

Sonja mentioned that Paul, who now stars in "Botched," left for Los Angeles that next morning, so they never really got a chance to stoke the flame a little more.

"We had a really good time," she said. "I'd love to see him again."

Andy Cohen then asked if the two may have spent the night together that aforementioned evening, to which Sonia said, "I'm not going to talk about that. That's ridiculous."