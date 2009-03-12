Britney Spears isn't spending her Circus tour pining over K-Fed. E! Online reports that the pop star is secretly dating Jason Trawick, a talent agent for the William Morris Agency who has worked with Britney for years.

The pair was spotted in Louisiana shortly before Brit's tour kicked off, with 37-year-old Trawick carrying Britney's son Jayden James. Trawick also accompanied Britney on a trip to Mel Gibson's Costa Rica retreat where the two played in the ocean and rode ATVs together.

E! quotes a family insider who dismisses the romance rumors as "ridiculous," yet other sources say Brit and Jason's "tight bond" is an open secret around his agency.

If one were to give Britney's love life entirely too much thought, it would be interesting to note that she seems to have a thing for guys who - in some way or another - work for her or profit off her image. But hey, E! says Jamie Spears, Britney's father and conservator, gives Jason his stamp of approval. That's more than you can say for Adnan Ghalib.

