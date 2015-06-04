Oops, is she about to do it again? Britney Spears may soon be a "Mrs," according to a new report, and the nuptials could take place in a city where she already wed once.

Life & Style is reporting that the "Pretty Girls" singer is secretly planning a wedding with her beau, Charlie Ebersol. And, the magazine says, she's thinking of doing a quickie wedding in Las Vegas.

"They talk about getting married all the time," a source told the magazine. "Britney has never been happier than she is now with Charlie!"

The marriage would be Britney's third -- she famously got married in a quickie wedding in Vegas in 2004, but had it annulled 55 hours later.

"[Britney] wants something simple but memorable, nothing too over-the-top," the source says. The guest list will be limited to close friends, family and her boys, Sean and Jayden.

Britney's über successful Vegas show, "Piece Of Me," was recently extended into 2017, making Sin City a logical location for a wedding.