Entertainment Tonight -- Dakota Fanning could be exploring her musical talents in a new project. The 15-year-old actress is currently negotiating with River Road Entertainment to star in "Runaways," a film about the all-girl band from the '70s, Variety reports.

If Fanning signs on she would play Cheri Currie, who became a music star at age 15 as the Runaways lead singer, the trade paper writes. "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart has been cast as Runaways band member Joan Jett. Coincidentally, Fanning previously expressed her interest in working with Stewart and her "Twilight" co-stars in the sequel "New Moon."