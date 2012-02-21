Entertainment Tonight.

Drew Barrymore will be jumping the broom soon, but could she be jumping into parenthood as well?

Drew Barrymore's New Engagement Ring!

News of Drew's engaged to art consultant Will Kopelman broke last month, and today People.com speculates that the actress could be with child based on a recent photograph of the Golden Globe winner holding what appears to be a sonogram.

Drew's rep had no comment when asked if the actress was expecting.

The Big Miracle star has been harboring desires to start a family since at least 2006 when she gave this quote to People: "I definitely feel the beginnings of a tick-tock. Whether I have children or adopt, whatever form a family comes in, I would absolutely love to have it."

Drew Barrymore 'Slowly' Planning Wedding

Now, at 36 years old, could this be the right time for Drew to give birth? Only time will tell.

