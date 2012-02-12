Fergie was hard to miss at Sunday's 54th Annual Grammy Awards in L.A.

The Black Eyed Peas singer wore an orange lace dress by couturier Jean Paul Gaultier (revealing her black undergarments). She accessorized with gold Neil Lane jewelry. "I had two choices," Fergie told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "This was the safe one. I'm kidding!"

Though her husband Josh Duhamel didn't walk the carpet, "he loved it," Fergie, 36, said. "He came and gave me a little [pat on the butt] before I left."

The pop star was joined on the red carpet by her mother, Theresa, who wasn't necessarily a fan of Fergie's bold look. "I said, 'Pick the more conservative one,' Theresa said. "She's still my little rock 'n' roll rebel!"

