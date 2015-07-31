Hilary Swank, will you accept this rose? Eh, maybe not.

The two-time Oscar winner has dated several Hollywood stars during her celebrated career, but many media outlets believed for a moment that maybe she'd moved onto someone a little more accustomed to the small screen, someone, say, from "The Bachelorette."

Several media outlets reported that Hilary was dating Kasey Stewart, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," who once vied for Desiree Hartsock's heart in the 9th season of the popular ABC show. Kasey was thought to be a frontrunner during a good portion of his season but was eliminated in the ninth week.

Kasey and Hilary even reportedly spent the actresses 41st birthday together in Venice, Calif. But, it turns out that none of that is true.

Kasey, who is believed to be an advertising executive, took to Instagram on July 30 to post an image of him and Hilary at dinner. He captioned the image, "Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul. @hilaryswank." The photo, though, is actually a year old and the two have been longtime friends.

After he was eliminated from the ABC show in 2013 he even posted an image of he and Hilary. He captioned the photo, "Even prettier on the inside."

Previously, Hilary has dated French real estate broker Laurent Fleury. Earlier this month one tabloid report claimed that Hilary was dating her tennis coach, Ruben Torres.