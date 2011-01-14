Is Jack Nicholson done with his womanizing ways?
Legendary Lothario Jack Nicholson has put his womanizing ways to bed, insisting it would be "undignified" to chase girls at his age.
"The Shining" superstar is a well known-ladies' man, having allegedly slept with thousands of women during his Hollywood career and having five kids with four different partners.
But the 73-year-old is adamant it's time he stopped cavorting with beauties in public and started behaving like a mature gentleman.
He tells Britain's The Sun, "I can't hit on a girl in public like I used to. I never thought words like 'undignified' would come into my own reflections on myself but I can't do it any more. I feel uncomfortable. I don't think anybody cares what I do in these areas but it feels a little bit off to me.
"It's good for business if people think I'm a womanizer. But a lot of what people think of me has to do with when I was younger.
"I did sort of burn it full blast. But I don't burn it at both ends any more. I can't party as hard as in the past."
However, Nicholson insists he would love to keep playing the "rogue" -- if he still had the stamina.
He adds, "I'm not going to pretend I haven't been a rogue most of my life because I have and still would be if I had the energy for it."
