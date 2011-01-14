Legendary Lothario Jack Nicholson has put his womanizing ways to bed, insisting it would be "undignified" to chase girls at his age.

"The Shining" superstar is a well known-ladies' man, having allegedly slept with thousands of women during his Hollywood career and having five kids with four different partners.

But the 73-year-old is adamant it's time he stopped cavorting with beauties in public and started behaving like a mature gentleman.

He tells Britain's The Sun, "I can't hit on a girl in public like I used to. I never thought words like 'undignified' would come into my own reflections on myself but I can't do it any more. I feel uncomfortable. I don't think anybody cares what I do in these areas but it feels a little bit off to me.

"It's good for business if people think I'm a womanizer. But a lot of what people think of me has to do with when I was younger.

"I did sort of burn it full blast. But I don't burn it at both ends any more. I can't party as hard as in the past."

However, Nicholson insists he would love to keep playing the "rogue" -- if he still had the stamina.

He adds, "I'm not going to pretend I haven't been a rogue most of my life because I have and still would be if I had the energy for it."