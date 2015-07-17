Joe Jonas, are you trying to tell us something?

The Jonas Brother-turned-DJ sent fans into a tizzy on July 16, when he posted a photo of his rumored girlfriend Gigi Hadid licking his neck. But, it was his clothing that got everyone confused.

In the snap, Joe donned a T-shirt with the word "Daddy" on it. He captioned the image with a simple and mysterious message: "Call me…"

Many fans, of course, are taking Joe's shirt literally, believing that he and Gigi are expecting a baby. Multiple outlets are saying that it isn't true.

The new couple, however, was extra lovey dovey as they noshed on burgers, fries and shakes, and (speaking of shakes) the couple didn't shy away from hitting up the dancefloor at a "Pulp Fiction"-themed dinner.

"They were being super-cute and cuddly the whole night," an onlooker tells Us Weekly of the New York party. "They were the first couple to get on the floor and start the dancing for the twist contest."

The couple hasn't officially confirmed that they are an item, but Joe's brother has all but signed off on the couple.

"So cute," Nick Jonas told E! recently joked about his brother and Gigi, before saying, "I like them together. It's a good thing."

He continued gushing about the duo, saying "Joe and I are best friends. We're each other's support system and closest friends, so naturally I'm gonna see a lot of her because they're together and it's great. I'm really happy for them. I think they seem very happy together and it's good."

Nick didn't even shy away when asked what he thought about the couple having children. He thinks it would be great, "if it happens in good time."

Maybe the "Daddy" T-shirt is so far off base, after all.