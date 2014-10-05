The Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez relationship drama continues.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old 'Boyfriend' singer posted a black and white selfie showing Selena gently kissing his shoulder on the beach (or some other outdoorsy place 20-somethings go to be all romantic and whatnot).

The photo did not provide any sort of caption, and was quickly taken down. Not that it stopped everyone in the world from grabbing a copy of it while it was still up.

The couple's tumultuous relationship seemed to come to a head on Monday, Sept. 29, when the couple had what seemed to be a public fight at an airport in St. Maarten, and then Selena unfollowed Justin on Instagram.

They then both proceeded to post vague cryptic tweets, with Selena writing, ""Sometimes we think we aren't good enough. But then I realize when I think I'm alone I have God."

So could this random, romantic, quickly-deleted photo of Selena and Justin be a bid by Justin to win her back? Or, could the photo have been taken today, and the couple never broke up in the first place?

Well, if history is any indication, one or the other of them will tweet out something obtuse, and the speculation in continue indefinitely.

Just a heads up to all the other stars whose relationship keeps getting thrust into the limelight: If you don't want people speculating about your love life, it might benefit you to not post puzzling clues about it on public forums.

Like Raven-Symone told Oprah recently, the way you keep out of the tabloids is by not presenting yourself as a target for the media.

Although Bieber has had a tough time keeping his life out of the public eye, what with all the legal troubles he's been running into. Like that time he was arrested while on a date with Selena ...