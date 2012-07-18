If Justin Bieber tweets it, his fans beliebe it!

The 18-year-old superstar has chosen a new young YouTube singer to support. Bieber tweeted to his over 25 million followers Tuesday links to three music videos of 13-year-old Madison Beer.

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena Gomez's PDA moments

"Wow. 13 years old! She can sing," he wrote. "Great job. ?Future Star."? He first linked to Madison's cover of Etta James' "At Last."

"This is just how I started. I love it," he added with a link to another video of Beer singing a mashup of Bruno Mars' songs. "Bruno Mars you've got to see one. She is great. ?Star."

PHOTOS: Celebs with Bieber Fever

And finally, Bieber tweeted a third video to 26-year-old "Call Me, Maybe" star Carly Rae Jepsen. Bieber helped launch Jepsen's career when he shared a music video of himself with pals Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale dancing to her song.

"Haha. Carly Rae Jepsen watch this," he tweeted with a link to Beer's mashup of his "Boyfriend" song and Jepsen's "Call Me, Maybe." "Pretty funny. Reminds me of my old videos. ?Mash up freak out?."

PHOTOS: Stars with Justin's hair

And overnight, Beer has become a star. "Thank you so much for tweeting me!" she wrote to Bieber. "AH!"

"Just woke up .. . My head is spinning," she tweeted Wednesday. "I can't believe this is happening and I really want you all to know that I am so grateful."

Watch one of her videos above and tell Us: Do you think Madison Beer is the new Carly Rae Jepsen?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Is Justin Bieber's New YouTube Pick, Madison Beer, the Next Carly Rae Jepsen?