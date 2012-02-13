Kelly Bensimon has faced her fair share of gossip and girl drama after filming "The Real Housewives of New York City" for the past few years. And now, after all sorts of buzz that she's hooked up with Madonna's ex, and Lourdes' dad, Carlos Leon, she caught up with Wonderwall at the Jill Stuart Fall 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week to shoot down the rumors.

"He's such a nice person, but we're not dating. I'm casting for 'I Can Make You Hot,'" she explains, referring to her next foray into television. "People saw me with him, so they think I'm dating Carlos."

The TV project is one where Bensimon will work with a group of people to transform ugly ducklings into hot reality TV stars.

In forming the team of "hot"-makers, she ended up meeting Carlos Leon, who she, coincidentally, thinks "is so hot."

"He told me he was a trainer and a dancer," Bensimon explains of Leon's involvement. "And we were talking and I was like, 'Oh my god, you would be great!'"

But just because she isn't romantically together with Leon doesn't mean she isn't looking for that someone special.

"I'm looking for someone who is really down to earth because I have girls," Bensimon said about what she wants in a man. "I'm looking for someone with a tremendous amount of integrity and honesty. .... I don't need a boy toy. I don't need some gazillionaire. I just want someone that wants to be in my life and have a great time with what I'm doing."

