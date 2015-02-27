The writing was already on the wall for Kelly Osbourne, and on Feb. 27 it became a reality: She's left E!'s "Fashion Police."

The story was first reported by multiple outlets, prompting E! to confirm the speculation.

"Kelly Osbourne is departing E!s 'Fashion Police' to pursue other opportunities, and we would like to thank her for her many contributions to the series over the past five years, during which time the show became a hit with viewers," the statement said.

The daughter of rock royalty has been very vocal about her displeasure with the situation regarding an ill-advised joke made by "Fashion Police" co-star Giuliana Rancic about Zendaya Coleman's hairstyle. Kelly even hinted on Twitter that she was considering leaving the show, but tweeted that she was contractually handcuffed from saying anything else.

Neither the joke about her friend Zendaya, nor the ensuing fallout, had anything to do with her decision, according to the Daily Mail.

Likewise, TMZ reported that Kelly was unhappy with how the show was produced this past season and that producers were "up to here" with her.

"Kelly stayed on the show after the beloved Joan Rivers passed away, but nothing has been the same since," a source told the Daily Mail, the U.K.-based publication. "The chemistry has not been the same between the hosts since the show came back on air and Kelly knows it's time to move on."

Kelly has been a fixture on the show since 2011.

"This has nothing to do with Giuliana," the source continued. "Zendaya accepted Giuliana's apology and she's already moved on to a new hair style."

In fairness, Kelly seemed ready to move on from the incident as quickly as both Giuliana and Zendaya. Her exit, though, is more based on chemistry than anything else.

"Joan was the mama bear," the source said. "She stopped all the quarrels and held the show together, even when Kelly was being testy."

No decisions have been made on her replacement.