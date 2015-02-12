For those "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans who were devastated by Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's split -- hope is not lost. Despite their breakup in the spring of 2013, OK! magazine has reported that the former couple has rekindled their love and has been secretly hooking up at the Hilton Garden Hotel near her home in Calabasas, Calif.

The twosome, who parted ways after much speculation over Lamar's drug use and infidelity, has not been seen together in over a year -- so this news comes as quite a surprise.

Apparently the secret trysts have been going on for awhile. TMZ is reporting that Khloe and Lamar met up in December to "settle their divorce," but the meet-up quickly turned into a romantic reunion.

''They've spent many nights together in the past couple of months," a source told TMZ. The source added, "Lamar is so sorry for everything and is begging Khloe to take him back. He's been sober for six months and is determined to prove that he's a changed man."

Since the divorce, the 30-year-old has had an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper French Montana. Khloe is currently painting the town red with sister Kim in the Big Apple.

