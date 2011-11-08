It's only been a few weeks since Kim Kardashian announced her divorce to Kris Humphries but now, is her sister Kourtney Kardashian having some relationship issues as well?

WATCH: Kris Jenner Puts the Marriage Pressure on Kourtney Kardashian

A new promo for Kourtney & Kim Take New York highlights Kim and Kris' now dissolved relationship, but could Kourtney and Scott Disick get caught in the crossfire? Check out the video and see for yourself!

MORE: Kim K. Vents About the Cost of Reality TV Fame

Don't miss the season premiere of Kourtney & Kim Take New York Sunday, November 27, only on E!

Related stories on ETonline.com:SPOILER ALERT! 'DWTS' Cuts Another Couple