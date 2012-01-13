Lea Michele just might be having the best week ever.

After nabbing the People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actress Wednesday, the Glee star has been named the newest spokesperson for Candie's, according to eonline.com.

Michele, 25, will reportedly appear in a series of print ads for the brand later this year, possibly replacing Vanessa Hudgens.

Previous spokeswomen for Candie's include Britney Spears, Ashlee Simpson, Fergie and Jenny McCarthy.

