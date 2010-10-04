Now that Lindsay Lohan is back in rehab, we assume (read: hope) she's diligently working the 12 steps, from taking a fearless moral inventory to making a list of all the people she's harmed (at the top of that list: herself). But it seems that Linds may have added an additional step to her road to recovery: making some moolah off her treatment at the Betty Ford Center.

PopEater claims the problem-plagued starlet is hoping to set up a rehab-themed photo shoot, not unlike what she did back in 2007, when she was snapped by OK! at the swanky Cirque Lodge treatment facility in Utah reading the Alcoholic Anonymous manual while looking demure and contrite.

"Lindsay hasn't worked in so long that the only way she makes money now is from selling photographs," says an insider. "She can make an easy $30,000 to $40,000 a pop for a few hours work. However, pictures of her in rehab getting better could sell for as much as $100,000."

That figure might be optimistic in light of the big yawn that photo agencies emitted a couple weeks back when she tried to nab $10,000 for shots of her once again sporting an alcohol-detecting SCRAM anklet.

"Nothing with Lindsay surprises me anymore," a magazine editor adds to PopEater. "You would think she would be focusing on dealing with her addictions not staging photo shoots. But this is who this girl is. She never thinks about the long-term solution but rather is always looking for the quick fix."

Then again, she does have bills to pay. A month at Betty Ford costs around $26,000, and the Chicago Sun-Times says Lindsay has offered to pony up more cash for extra security "to cope with all the paparazzi lurking around -- trying to get one of those 'money' shots to sell to the tabloids."

And thus presumably ruining her chances of selling her own photos.

Still, a source tells the paper that Lohan is "doing everything she should be doing -- so far," although "she has been a bit standoffish with other patients and staff. But then, given all she's been through, that's understandable."

Meanwhile, another insider believes her fifth time in rehab really will be the charm, maintaining that Lindsay, who is facing additional jail time when she goes back before the judge on Oct. 22, has tossed her cell phones and deleted the numbers of anyone who's a bad influence.

"This was something Lindsay knew she had to do, and [mom] Dina has been very supportive of that," explains the confidant, who is apparently unaware that enabling, denial-wracked Dina has long been one of those bad influences.

As for what Lohan's day is like in rehab, a former Betty Ford patient tells Radar Online that it probably includes stating the following to fellow patients: "Hi. I'm Lindsay, and I am an alcoholic and addict."

"She must discuss her past drug usage," relays the source, "along with repeating the statement she denied for so many years."

Lindsay is supposedly staying in a dormitory with 22 other women and bunks with a roommate. Every morning, they do chores before embarking on a jam-packed schedule of therapy sessions. She's also allowed decaf and cigarettes.

But it's not all share-time. Patients are permitted to stroll around the facility's lake and write in their journals (imagined entry in LiLo's diary: "God, this is so unfair! That judge better see the effort I'm making by being here. I can't even get a spray-tan! What kind of spa is this anyway?").

