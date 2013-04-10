Is Miranda Kerr out as a Victoria's Secret Angel?

UsWeekly

This Angel's getting her wings clipped! Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr will no longer be linked to the sexy lingerie brand, industry insiders tell Us.

According to multiple sources, Kerr, 30, is being let go as a Victoria's Secret Angel after her $1 million, three-year contract "was not renewed." The reason for the sudden split? One source tells Us that Kerr "has a difficult reputation."

The Australian beauty, who is mother to 2-year-old Flynn with husband Orlando Bloom, 36, is also reportedly "not a big seller for VS," while other Angels, like Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio, are.

"They can still use her for catalogue, where she will get a day rate, but she doesn't have to be an Angel to do that," the first source said.

Executives from Victoria's Secret wouldn't deny that the contract has not been renewed, but chief marketing officer Ed Razek tells Us that he has already invited Kerr to walk in the 2013 show.

"We have no plans to stop working with her," he said.

When reached by E!, Razek elaborated on his statements to Us, adding that Kerr is "one best models in the history of the business -- and easily one of the most popular. ... She is also a consummate professional. Any rumors to the contrary are simply untrue."

That's not all. Razek blamed Kerr's schedule for any distance, adding, "While her international commitments have kept her away from us more than we'd like over the past few years, she will always be an Angel to me."

