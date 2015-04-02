Nick Cannon is reportedly penning a tell-all book about his marriage to Mariah Carey and the diva isn't happy about it.

An an explosive report, the Daily Mail is claiming that Nick is also angry with his estranged wife, thinking that she low-balled him in a divorce settlement.

Mariah is apparently "ballistic" about the book, which will reportedly be published by Simon & Schuster, a major publishing company.

RELATED: Mariah Carey's highs and lows

"Mariah was willing to give Nick $10 million but he said 'hell no' and demanded $30 [million]," a source told the UK newspaper. "Mariah kept telling Nick she was not going to give him a penny more than $10 million."

RELATED: Triumphant female firsts

Nick, however, is thinking that the pen is essentially mightier than the checkbook.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

"He told her he could write a book and get $30 million and much more for a movie deal for all of the crap she put him through over the years." the source said. "Mariah told Nick nobody cares what he has to say and told him to take it or leave it because that's it - not a penny more."

The stars filed for divorce after being married for six years. They have two children together, twins Monroe and Moroccan.

''He says she is being unreasonable so he has to do what he has to do," the source said. "Now Mariah is angry, devastated and scared that Nick will reveal her inner most secrets and make her look like a desperate fool."

The source continued, "If Nick was not willing to spill all of their nasty and salacious secrets he would not have gotten a book deal. So obviously, [the book publishers] feel this is going to be a blockbuster and they signed him up."