Fifty Shades of Grey fans are buzzing over casting possibilities for the big-screen version of the bestselling, S&M-heavy novel. One name being tossed around for the role of mysterious billionaire Christian Grey? Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder.

His costar--and real-life love--Nina Dobrev says she'd be thrilled if her man landed the coveted role.

Though she admits she hasn't yet read the "scandalous" E.L. James trilogy, Dobrev, 23, tells MTV News she understands that "apparently he's really great for the role," adding "I hope that he gets it."

Still, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star doesn't seem so sold on the idea of joining Somerhalder, 33, on screen to play the tale's protagonist, college student Anastasia Steele.

"I don't know if that's a good idea," Dobrev shares. "I think it's best for any of the actors on the Vampire Diaries to kind of do their own things . . .and create new characters. And as much as you try when you shoot a movie, if it's two of the same people, the fans will always see you as . . .they'll see me as Elena and they'll see him as Damon if we do a film together."

Despite her hesitation to star alongside Somerhalder, that doesn't mean Dobrev is set on saying no to the gig altogether.

"I think it would be better [if] either he should get it or I should get it," she explains.

For his part, Somerhalder seems a little more excited about being considered for the titular role.

"I absolutely would be up for [playing Christian Grey]," the actor told Ryan Seacrest last month. "Beyond the shadow of a doubt, I think that would be a phenomenal opportunity!"

