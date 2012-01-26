Is Oprah Winfrey Godmother to Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter?
Blue Ivy Carter really is going to live her best life.
On Wednesday and Thursday, another rumor about Beyonce and Jay-Z's infant daughter blazed the web: That the couple chose pal Oprah Winfrey to be Blue's godmother.
When asked by Us Weekly about the story, a rep for Beyonce declined to comment.
Kathy Griffin, however, did have a comment. "R u fing kidding me??? Oprah is Blue Ivy's godmother???" the comedienne tweeted Thursday. "Gwyneth must b PISSED."
PHOTOS: Oprah's most memorable moments
Beyonce, 30, and Jay-Z, 42, are close pals with Gwyneth Paltrow (she was among the first to tweet about Blue's birth) and well as Winfrey, 57.
Hip hop gossip site MediaTakeOut first reported the supposed news, adding that Jay-Z's BFF Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith was named godfather.
PHOTOS: Beyonce's over-the-top pregnancy style
Blue Ivy was born in NYC on Jan. 7. "She is so beautiful," Beyonce's Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland recently gushed. The first-time mom has yet to emerge in public since giving birth.
Tell Us: Would Oprah make a good godmother?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jan. 08, 2019 See what the stars wore to the Grammys back in 1989!
- 18 hours ago These stars are expanding their families in 2019!
- 14 hours ago See which stars have won the most Grammys!