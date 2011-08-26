Sexy all-star!

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal will surely be causing a racket with his Emporio Armani Underwear ads where he poses in his skivvies.

QUIZ: Guess the celeb abs

In his new campaign, which launches this September, the defending U.S. Open champion, 25, flaunts his athletic physique and rock-hard abs in photos shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein.

The Spanish athlete, who is also the face of Armani Jeans for 2011, follows in the footsteps of soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest men

Beckham, 36, posed for the luxe Italian label from 2007 through 2009, when he was joined in the campaign by his svelte-figured wife and fashion icon, Victoria Beckham. Filling the shoes of Megan Fox as the brand's 2010 female face: Rihanna.

PHOTOS: Us Weekly's hottest bodies of 2011

Tell Us: Which athlete has the hotter Armani ad - Nadal or Beckham?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly