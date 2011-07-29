Red may be the "it" hair color to have right now, but it looks like Rihanna is moving on from her fiery strand shade.

The pop star, 23, was spotted with a noticeably darker 'do while shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

It's no surprise that the "S&M" singer is switching up her look yet again. In the September issue of Glamour magazine she says, "I just love a challenge," she adds, "whether it's a relationship, my career, or my clothing."

Known for her colorful (and often risque) sense of style, Rihanna admits she purposefully selects outfits that go against the grain. "Getting dressed, I want to pick the most bizarre pair of shorts so I can figure out how to make it look right, or work an outfit that will make people go, 'What the hell is she wearing?'" she says.

We'll have to wait to see what shade she ends up with, but no doubt it'll be something bold and buzz-worthy.