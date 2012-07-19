Hold your horses, Roberto Martinez!

As Us Weekly previously reported, Ali Fedotowsky's ex-fiance Martinez, 28 -- a 2011 fan favorite on The Bachelorette -- has been considering signing on as the next Bachelor.

But a show source tells Us that his hesitation has led show producers to turn their attention to another man: Sean Lowe, a hunky 28-year-old cast off by Emily Maynard in the current season of The Bachelorette.

"He's emotional and good looking," the source says of the Texas insurance salesman. "He'd be the hottest Bachelor ever."

Martinez, meanwhile, recently fielded a call from Maynard, 26, as he deliberates over his own Bachelor future. "Roberto wants to make sure he's compensated because ths is going to change his life forever," another source says. "The show and the hype around it have gotten a lot more intense."

Maynard's advice? "Emily told Roberto that it was the time of her life, and she hates that the experience is over."

