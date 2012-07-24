Sayonara Sharon Osbourne?

As NBC's America's Got Talent inches closer to naming its seventh season champ, judge Osbourne is hinting that the upcoming batch of episodes may be her last.

In a Twitter message directed to "my darling" fellow judge Howard Stern Tuesday, Osbourne, 59, argued that "money is not the reason I'm not returning." Trailing off with "it's because . . .," Osbourne did not elaborate, and efforts by The Associated Press to clarify the judge's comments with her representative were unsuccessful.

The AP says that NBC has not yet been informed of Osbourne's intention to leave the series, which she joined in 2007.

Also a cohost on CBS' The Talk, Osbourne stuck with the series when it moved production from Los Angeles to New York City to accommodate new judge Stern, who began his tenure on AGT in May.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Is Sharon Osbourne Leaving America's Got Talent?