Is Taylor Lautner giving his ex another shot?
The actor, 19, took his ex-girlfriend Sara Hicks to an 8 p.m. performance of OVO by Cirque du Soleil in Santa Monica, Calif. Friday. 'The Abduction' actor has seen OVO twice since it premiered January 20.
Lautner and his high school sweetheart -- now an L.A. Clippers cheerleader -- "have been hanging out a lot in L.A., seeing a few shows and going to dinner," a source tells Us Weekly.
Hicks isn't the only young beauty to win Lautner's heart: The "Twilight" star has also dated "Mirror, Mirror" star Lily Collins, country singer Taylor Swift and "Wizards of Waverly Place" actress Selena Gomez.
