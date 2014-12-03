Taylor Swift is one busy gal! On Tuesday night, she sang her heart out on the Victoria's Secret runway at the lingerie company's annual fashion show. But earlier this week she had time to spark up a "Twitter-mance" with 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford. After the musician tweeted, "I'm so late on the shake it off hype," Taylor responded, saying, "Well I was late retweeting you. Call it even?"

But the tweeting didn't stop there! Michael, 19, sent Taylor a flirty heart-eyed Emoji - which then prompted the "Blank Space" songstress to send Michael a belated congratulations to 5SOS on their big night at the AMAs on Nov. 23. Obviously, Michael reciprocated, jokingly noting that Taylor's performance that evening brought tears to his eyes.

The two musicians then mutually decided to become "Twitter BFFs."

While we're pretty sure the Twitter exchange was completely platonic, it's fun to see this new friendship blossoming!

However, not everyone is a fan of the 5SOS rocker. Namely? His ex-girlfriend, Abigail Breslin. Her new song, "You Suck," is allegedly about her past romance with Clifford - which, apparently didn't end well. 5 Seconds of Summer fans weren't pleased by the song, and even sent the August Osage County actress some horrific hate tweets.

Breslin, 18, started re-tweeting some of the dreadful messages, leading 5SOS fans to apologize for their behavior. Yesterday, Breslin thanked the band's fans for recanting the mean-spirited tweets.

While it doesn't seem like Taylor will be writing any Michael Clifford-inspired tunes like Abigail, one rocker who does seem interested in the blonde bombshell is The 1975's lead singer, Matty Healy. During an interview with Australian radio show "Shazam Top 20," Matty confirmed that he and Taylor swapped digits after she attended the band's show in Los Angeles last month. Matty also hinted at the possibility of a romance.

"We exchanged numbers. Let's see what happens," the 25-year-old shared.

