It's easy to forget that Nicole Kidman is actually a mother of four. In addition to her young daughters with husband Keith Urban -- Sunday Rose, 3, and Faith Margaret, 17 months -- the Oscar-winning actress shares kids Connor, 17, and Isabella, 19, with first husband Tom Cruise.

But Kidman, 44, hasn't been photographed with her older children in several years, suggesting an estrangement.

But budding artist Isabella (Bella to her pals) gave a rare interview about her relationship with Kidman.

"I love mom. She's my mom. She's great," she told Australia's New Idea magazine (excerpted in the Daily Mail). "I see her sometimes and I speak to her."

Before moving to their own L.A. home, Isabella and her DJ brother lived with Cruise, 49, his wife of nearly six years Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri, 6. (Kidman and Cruise split in 2001 after 11 years together; she wed country singer Urban, 44, in 2006, and they split their time between Australia and Nashville.)

"We're a very close family. I love all of our family," Isabella added.

"They live with Tom, which was their choice," Kidman said sadly of Connor and Bella in a late 2010 interview. "I'd love them to live with us, but what can you do?"

Despite the distance between them, Kidman said she's extremely proud of how Cruise has raised Isabella and Connor in her absence.

"They are healthy and sane and together and are great, great people," she recently told the Associated Press. "So I'm not one of those people that needs to be reminded of what I have."

