Isabella Cruise isn't so shy anymore! The 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman attended an art opening in London on July 11 looking nearly unrecognizable. No longer a demure little girl, Isabella turned heads in a revealing, cleavage-baring mini dress.

With a trucker hat resting atop her blonde pixie cut, Isabella posed for photos at photographer Tyler Shield's digital exhibition wearing a super-short sleeveless black dress featuring a sheer panel that revealed her cleavage -- not to mention her gray lace demi-bra underneath. Ivory Converse sneakers , simple makeup, and powder-pink nails completed the look.

Tattoos on her lower arms -- one of the all-seeing eye with the words "La plus jolie vitres" ("the prettiest windows") and another of a red heart -- were clearly visible.

Isabella has been experimenting with a punk-rock style in 2013, having colored her hair green, pink, and lilac all since the New Year.

