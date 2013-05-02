The place to be on Wednesday, May 1: the world premiere of The Great Gatsby at Avery Fisher Hall in NYC, where the glitterati turned out in their finest to support the Baz Luhrmann film adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald masterpiece.

The best-dressed at the star-studded event? The movie's two leading ladies, naturally -- Carey Mulligan and Isla Fisher. Mulligan, who stuck to black at the promotional events leading up to the world premiere, finally brightened up in a shocking-red Lanvin A-line strapless dress that hit just below the knees. Black strappy Brian Atwood heels and Tiffany diamonds completed her sophisticated look.

Fisher chose a more eccentric ensemble: a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring three-quarter sleeves and a sheer lace skirt. Fred Leighton jewels added sparkle.

Jennifer Morrison, meanwhile, hit the black carpet in a cream colored lace dress, also by Dolce & Gabbana, that seemed inspired by the flapper period. White platforms and a swipe of bold red on her lips gave the look a modern edge.

Nina Dobrev stood out in a short, sparkly gold and black bib dress by Versace. The actress accessorized with gold Rupert Sanderson heels and Susan Foster drop earrings.

