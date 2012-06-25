Megan Fox Debuts Baby Belly in Teeny Bikini

By Kat Giantis

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have celebrated their biggest moments as a couple in Hawaii. It's where they got engaged and later tied the knot. Now, the tropical paradise has served as the backdrop for the official unveiling of the starlet's pregnant belly.

While marking their second wedding anniversary over the weekend, the affectionate twosome posed for a series of lovey-dovey shots, all of which featured Megan's cutely growing midsection front and center, courtesy of her itsy-bitsy bikini.

In the pics, Brian locks lips with his missus and gently caresses the bun in her oven.

Until now, Fox, 26, has remained mum about rampant stork reports and has mostly tried to keep her belly covered up in loose-fitting clothing. Still, she's made no secret of her desire to procreate with Green, 38, who is already dad to 10-year-old son Kassius.

"I want at least two," she told Cosmo in April. "Probably three kids. I've always been maternal."

Brian agrees, telling People in March, "She's an amazing stepmom. [My son] loves her. ... She's been in [his] life since he was 2. She's been amazing."

