By Molly McGonigle

Ever the controversial reality TV star, "Teen Mom"'s Amber Portwood is reportedly pregnant again.

A source tells Life & Style, that Portwood discovered the pregnancy while on a vacation with her on-again-off-again fiance and baby daddy Gary Shirley and their daughter Leah.

Shirley's friend Jordan Sanchez told Life & Style, "Yes, I've heard that Amber is pregnant. Amber does manipulate Gary. Pretending to be pregnant could just be another example of her trying to manipulate him and keep people interested in the show."

This news comes on the heels of an open investigation into Amber Portwood's domestic assault for beating Shirley in front of their daughter during an episode of "Teen Mom."

