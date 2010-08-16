Lake Forrest, Ill. native Vince Vaughn and his mom embarked on their first a tandem sky-dive with the Golden Knights, the Army's parachute team, at the 52nd annual Chicago Air and Water show Saturday.

"That was the first time for the both of us," Vaughn later told the Chicago Tribune. "That's not exactly our hobby."

But his mother, Sharon, added that there were no first-time jitters. "We weren't nervous -- we were more excited."

The annual two-day festival, which featured Bill Murray in a similar celebrity jump in 2008, involves a series of demonstrations and performances in the air above Lake Michigan in support of the Illinois United Service Organizations, according to the Army's news publication.

Vaughn, who married Kyla Weber in his hometown of Lake Forrest earlier this year, was back in Chicago to shoot "The Dilemma" with director Ron Howard, and costars including Jennifer Connelly, Channing Tatum and Winona Ryder.