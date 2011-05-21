Freckles, Jr.!

"Lost" alum Evangeline Lilly gave birth to a baby boy. This is the first child for Lilly, 31, and boyfriend Norman Kali, who worked as a production assistant on the ABC hit.

Lilly recently spoke about how she was happy to be moving on from the show. "People are excited to try on the next chapter of their lives," she told New York Magazine. "This show is all-encompassing. We have had very little experience outside of the show during the last six years because it's just so demanding; it requires so much of us. So, it's exciting to have your freedom back, essentially."

The Golden Globe nominee, who dated costar Dominic Monaghan from 2004-2009, said that said she wanted to take a hiatus from show business for a while.

"I'm definitely planning on taking a break for a little while," she said. "I consider acting a day job -- it's not my dream; it's not my be-all, end-all."

