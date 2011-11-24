Maggie Rizer has one more reason to be grateful this Thanksgiving.

The 33-year-old model gave birth to a son, Alexander Rafahi Mehran III, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near San Francisco, Calif.

"He has 10 fingers, 10 toes, sandy hair, deep blue eyes and is practically perfect, in every possible way!" Rizer wrote on her official blog.

The newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 13 oz. "Alex and I are very proud parents and incredibly excited to get to know our new little lad," she said. "We feel tremendously blessed this Thanksgiving!"

This is the first child for Rizer and businessman Alex Mehran. The couple wed in September 2010.

