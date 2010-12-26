You oughta know it's a boy for Alanis Morissette!

The singer, 36, and rapper Mario "Souleye" Treadway welcomed Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway on Dec. 25, Morissette's rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.

"All are healthy and happy," the rep tells Us.

Morissette revealed her pregnancy in Us Weekly's "25 Things You Don't Know About Me" section in August with "I am pregnant!" as her 25th item.

She and Treadway married on May 22 at their Los Angeles home.

