Today EW.com is reporting that Joaquin Phoenix's recent claim that he's retiring from acting to pursue a rap career is actually part of an elaborate hoax concocted by the "Walk The Line" star and his pal Casey Affleck (who has been serving as Joaquin's personal documentarian since November)

EW's source was quoted as saying, "It's an art project for him. He's going full out. He probably has told his reps that he's quit acting. Joaquin is very smart. This is very conscious. He has a huge degree of control."

We always felt like Joaquin's whole "trading in my Oscar for two turntables and a microphone" spiel sounded sort of fishy, particularly when you consider that his so-called rap career thus far has consisted mostly of looking like a bearded weirdo on various red carpets and a single disastrous freestyle performance at a Las Vegas nightclub that culminated with the actor comically falling from the stage.

Whether you think he's the Picasso of performance art or the Bob Ross of bad jokes, Joaquin is nothing if not entertaining.