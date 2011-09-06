Sorry, Jennifer Love Hewitt: Ben Flajnik is still looking for Ms. Right, and he's officially landed his own TV series to do it.

As first reported by Us Weekly, Flajnik, 28, is set to star in the next installment of The Bachelor, ABC confirmed on Tuesday. The Sonoma winemaker's next shot at love debuts on ABC in January 2012.

Flajnik was famously rejected by Ashley Hebert on the recently concluded season of The Bachelorette. The buzzed-about hunk even proposed to Hebert, 27, in Fiji before she broke the news that she'd chosen J.P. Rosenbaum instead.

"Everyone wants [Ben] to find the woman of his dreams," an insider told Us in AUgust. Hebert, 27, was the first woman Flajnik really opened up to since the death of his father in 2007. "He loved Ashley," said a source.

Flajnik -- who endured an awkward date with Jennifer Love Hewitt last month -- reportedly beat out other Bachelorette also-rans Ames Brown and Ryan Park.

