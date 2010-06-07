Demi Moore is making her personal and professional life public in a new memoir.

RELATED: See more pics of Demi

Harper Collins acquired the world rights to a book by the actress that will chronicle her life and career, ET confirms. The memoir will include stories of her relationship with her mother as well as her own experiences as a mother of three daughters.

RELATED: More of Hollywood's hottest moms

The book, not yet titled, is scheduled to be published sometime in 2012.

More from ET: Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher Show Off Their 'Killer' Looks