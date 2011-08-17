NEW YORK (AP) -- If there was ever any doubt, it's gone now. Jennifer Lopez will be back at the judge's panel for the 11th season of "American Idol."

The Fox network has made Lopez's return official, along with her fellow judges, Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler and record producer Randy Jackson. In addition, Fox said Wednesday that Ryan Seacrest will be back as host.

Singer-actress Lopez debuted as a judge this past season. But in recent weeks, she had publicly been coy about whether she would stay with the hit musical competition.

Any lingering skepticism was dispelled last week by "Idol" executive producer Nigel Lythgoe. He declared, unofficially, that Lopez would be back while interviewed on Seacrest's radio program.

"American Idol" begins its new season Jan. 22.

