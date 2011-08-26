The future of The Talk seems pretty grim.

Sharon Osbourne announced in July that she'll be M.I.A. this fall to spend more time with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, and now fellow co-host Leah Remini, 41, has announced she's also leaving the program -- permanently.

PHOTOS: More great summer TV to look forward to

"It is official: I am sorry to say that I have not been asked back on the show," she tweeted Friday. "Sorry to my fans. You worked so hard! I adore you guys."

PHOTOS: Leah and other stars party with Us Weekly

According to the former King of Queens actress, "no reason was given" for her dismissal. Remini's co-host Holly Robinson Peete, 46, is "devastated by the news that Leah was not asked back to The Talk. She brought humor, heart and authenticity."

Robinson Peete says her future on the syndicated talk show remains unclear as well. "I have still not officially been released," she tweeted Friday.

VIDEO: Watch this wild seen-on-TV feud

No word yet on who will replace Remini, but E! reality star Kris Jenner is slated to be a guest co-host on the show for two weeks in September.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly