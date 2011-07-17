The boardroom just got a little bit bigger for the Trump family.

Ivanka Trump announced today that she and husband Jared Kushner welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday in New York.

"This morning [Jared] and I welcomed a beautiful and healthy little baby girl into the world," Trump, 29, announced via Twitter. "We feel incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your support and well wishes!"

Among the happy couple's supporters is the new mom's father, real estate mogul and star of "The Apprentice," Donald Trump, who called in to "Fox & Friends" to announce the new addition's name on Monday, according to GossipCop.com.

"I just left the hospital," he said. "The baby is beautiful and her name is Arabella Rose."

Ivanka and Kushner wed in October 2009.