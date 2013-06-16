As Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, prepare to welcome their second baby this fall, the busy mogul mom is working hard to prep daughter Arabella Rose, 23 months, for a sibling. "We're navigating the sharing thing right now -- I think we're, like, 70 percent of the way there," Trump tells Us Weekly of her daughter's latest milestone.

Admittedly trying "desperately" to teach her daughter generosity before baby No. 2 arrives, Trump, 31, says Arabella is slowly warming up to the process.

"She's really good at telling me I have to share with her. She's less good about actually sharing back. She offers to share and then when you get close, she pulls it back and says 'no,'" the mom reports with a laugh. "Particularly when food's involved."

Bonding with her daughter over their mutual love of fashion ("she makes me put my heels on her and she can walk in them!" beams Trump), the handbag, jewelry and shoe designer isn't yet convinced she's a strict mother, but if history repeats itself, she may turn out to be.

"Arabella isn't even 2, so she hasn't thrown me the challenges of a teenager ... but I have a feeling I'm going to be pretty strict," predicts the busy mom, who just launched the Trump Wellness program at her family's collection of 5-star luxury hotels nationwide. "My mother [Ivana Trump] laid down pretty concrete guidelines and the concept of 'because I said so' was a totally viable option."

Adds Trump -- whose real estate developer father Donald is worth an estimated $3.2 billion according to Forbes -- "The one thing I won't tolerate is her being spoiled or bratty or having poor manners. That's one area [in which] I'll be very strict."

